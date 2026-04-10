Welcome to Story St.

Story St. is a global, open-source directory of art and faith events that can be found at www.storyst.org.

The Dragon’s Heart*

The heart behind Story St. is bursting. We wish to organize the Christian arts world so that more people can experience the transcendent beauty of Christ. There are many initiatives in existence that are producing world-class experiences and fantastic art. Story St. simply exists to provide a lens of truth-telling and transparency on such events for the goal that more people can connect, meet, and be transformed by the good work already unfolding.

The Directory

Upload your events directly to Story St. We hope you find existing, concurrent, and exciting new ways to engage with the art and faith world through this site. Search for art and faith events near you by location or month, submit events that you know of happening (submissions are approved in 1-2 business days) and share this resource with curious creatives and art-appreciators.

Types of Events (just some examples!)

Conferences

Summits

Festivals

Local gatherings

Salons

Lectures

Concerts

The Substack

Hang around here for news reports on upcoming events, testimonials, and general whimsy. Story St. exists to host conversations informed by orthodox Christian teaching. While this framework guides the space, the views shared by contributors and participants represent their own perspectives. We welcome open expression and invite readers to engage thoughtfully as part of an ongoing and generous exchange of ideas.

*Dragons generally get a bad rep in literature for their fire-breathing hoarding tendencies, but have you ever met a dragon who stumbled upon a story and was changed forever?

All Story St. designs were made by Josh Nadeau