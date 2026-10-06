Greetings to each of you,

For some reason, art and faith events love the month of October. 🍁

Below you’ll catch a glimpse of what’s happening:

And lots more…



MORE October events to be found on Story St! Check it out.

Do you know of an event happening this month that we missed?

Add it to our directory!

From the Dragon’s Desk

In September we were able to spend time with Christianity Today’s Young Storyteller Fellowship in New York City in conjunction with Inkwell, as well as attend the Boston Inkwell Mixer on September 19th. Both events were scenes of hungry young artists creating from their very depths and offering their craft up to those around them in the most generative, vulnerable, and honest way that I have witnessed in a long time.

This month, we’re excited to sit shoulder to shoulder with folks from all over (the world!?) at Lifting the Veil conference and bask in the dust of enchantment from the one and only Malcolm Guite, Martin Shaw, Joshua Luke Smith and many others who will be assembling in Boston.

Will I see you there?

Thank you for reading, and we’ll see you next month.

–Elizabeth Sanders, Story St. Founder