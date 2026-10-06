Greetings to each of you,
For some reason, art and faith events love the month of October. 🍁
Below you’ll catch a glimpse of what’s happening:
Hutchmoot 2026 – On October 7-10th, The Rabbit Room will convene for their annual Hutchmoot conference at Christ Community Church in Franklin, Tennessee.
Lifting the Veil conference is happening in Boston on October 23-24 sponsored by Inkwell, Hopewords, The Rabbit Room, Writing for (the) Common Good, and Square Halo.
On October 10, The Creatio Arts Conference will gather to equip New England artists to grow in Christ, be shaped in community, and be sent out to create with purpose.
Dallas, TX is hosting SALT 2026 on October 14-16 – “At SALT Conference, we strive to craft creative environments to reawaken your sense of awe and wonder.”
Hume Creative Arts Conference on October 15-18 in California: A place for artists, musicians, storytellers, and creators to gather together and cultivate their creative gifts, to encourage one another, and be newly equipped to illuminate the world with the goodness, truth, and beauty of Jesus.
This month, Renaissance is hosting conferences in Vancouver, CA, Oslo, Norway, and Brisbane, Australia.
And lots more…
MORE October events to be found on Story St! Check it out.
Do you know of an event happening this month that we missed?
Add it to our directory!
From the Dragon’s Desk
In September we were able to spend time with Christianity Today’s Young Storyteller Fellowship in New York City in conjunction with Inkwell, as well as attend the Boston Inkwell Mixer on September 19th. Both events were scenes of hungry young artists creating from their very depths and offering their craft up to those around them in the most generative, vulnerable, and honest way that I have witnessed in a long time.
This month, we’re excited to sit shoulder to shoulder with folks from all over (the world!?) at Lifting the Veil conference and bask in the dust of enchantment from the one and only Malcolm Guite, Martin Shaw, Joshua Luke Smith and many others who will be assembling in Boston.
Will I see you there?
Thank you for reading, and we’ll see you next month.
–Elizabeth Sanders, Story St. Founder
Story St. is a global, open-source directory of art and faith events that can be found at www.storyst.org