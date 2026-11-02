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Barbara Sartorius Bjelland's avatar
Barbara Sartorius Bjelland
1d

It is wonderful to hear how God it at work, and how God gives us eyes to see the enchantment going on all around, until heaven and earth become one. Thank you to the many artists and writers and poets and film makers, musicians and more, sharing the story of beauty and love in Christ.

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Kimberly Phinney | TWBTO's avatar
Kimberly Phinney | TWBTO
21h

Really enjoyed this. I’ve been ill for many years. I dream of days when the Lord might heal my body. My first dreams are for my husband and daughter—to do all the simple, normal things with them in the world again. But a second dream would be to one day be a part of something like this as student and spectator—to attend, to be quiet, to receive revelation, to see what God is doing, to make community. So beautiful. Many blessings.

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