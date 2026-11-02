He said he’s talked to her, of course. More on that later.

—

I walked in Downtown Crossing with Joshua Luke Smith.

He and Dom, our cameraman, were carrying equipment we needed for an Inkwell team filming session. We passed by a convenience store on the bustling street—a mix of students, homeless people, tourists, and police sirens—just as the shop owner came yelling and cussing out the door, hounding the man who tried to rob him. We walked on by, ears perked as the shop owner went off about the attempted robbery, processing it out loud with the homeless men around.

“Am I still a good man for being upset? Am I? He can’t come just f—ing come into my business like that.” His rage, palpable.

Am I still a good man?

“We agree with him,” we said to each other. JLS and Dom started beatboxing, riffing on a new poem while we wove through construction: “Am I still / a good man.” We screeched our lame poem and let it drown in the noise of a bulldozer. I forget the rest, but the limited-edition song and dance that came out of the DTX par-for-the-course robbery reminded me that you can still make a new thing. You can still tell the stories of this old, dusty, and sometimes violent place I call home.

Last weekend, over 700 people attended Hopewords’ Lifting the Veil conference here in Boston, MA. The gathering was a sensation focused on Malcolm Guite’s life work in collaboration with his friends: Martin Shaw, Bruce Herman, Anna A. Friedrich, Steve Bell, Travis Lowe and Ned Bustard, to name only a few.

Choosing Boston felt odd because the speakers and attendees mostly came from other places, yet the belief that Boston has a history of enchantment worth inhabiting—to breathe new life and all that—certainly lifted the veil on the particularity of my place.

Thank you.

— Elizabeth Sanders , Story St. Founder (Who Also Works at Inkwell)

2026 Lifting the Veil, photo by Arian Armstrong

Lifting the Veil Moments from

Inkwell + Friends

I definitely needed a few moments to look up toward a lifted veil rather than ruminating on a behind-the-scenes view of what seems to many like crumbling foundations. Thank God for a little transcendence in the ceiling of Tremont Temple while my phone pinged and ponged all day long. I didn’t think I’d become the kind of person to miss a bunch of main sessions for the sake of planning meetings over espresso and Guinness, but last weekend in Boston seemed to necessitate it. There was a significant corner of the Substack/X sphere lit ablaze with speculation about the disintegration of an institution that I am employed by and care a lot about. After I finished asking my single question to Malcolm on the Inkwell panel, I walked through the curving streets of downtown Boston with a bag of Chipotle, plus some gratitude and uncertainty burning in my belly. I’m glad that last week reminded me that there is a short game of humans and there is the long game of God. There is the vibrant and intense discourse that leads to human change and quantifiable outcomes, and there is the long arc of true myth that will absorb all of our work and worries into its eternal consequences. — Conor Sweetman , Sr. Creative Director at Christianity Today & Inkwell Emperor

It is a delight to watch uninitiated people encounter Malcolm for the first time. His “Ghost of Christmas Present” presence overflows in poetry and stories. For people new to this, it can come off as a curiosity, as if they’re seeing a re-enactor from a bygone time. But there’s a moment when the newly introduced person realizes this is just who the man is, and they lean in a little further. One man gathered into a little circle with Malcolm recently turned to me with eyes raised and whispered, “What’s going on here? I think I’m having a spiritual experience.” I’ve seen this moment a few times now, where someone essentially says, I’ll have what he’s having.

At Lifting the Veil, several hundred people turned up saying the same thing. And the glorious truth is that we don’t have to reorganize the world or pull off feats of strength to have what he’s having. The world is charged with meaning and wonder already. Sometimes just being with one whose eyes are opened to its grandeur is enough to start clearing out the cobwebs that have prevented us from a larger vision.

— Stephen Crotts , Inkwell Hobbit & Illustrator for Merlin’s Isle: An Arthuriad

I wish oral storytelling could replace our nationwide nightly Netflix ritual. I’d been highly anticipating Martin Shaw’s storytelling block on the Lifting the Veil schedule. But I have to confess, when he took the stage and said he’d be telling tales for 90 minutes, I shifted in my chair. It was basically the last session after a long day of conferencing, and I desperately needed to stretch my legs. But a few minutes in, our whole row was transfixed. Martin led us through the narrative, made the whole room cackle with his voice imitations, and got the crowd involved in sound effects—the whole nine yards of a good Bard session. We see storytelling as a beautiful virtue; ideologically, we all want to bring it back for the formation of our souls. But I was struck by how purely entertaining it was. I didn’t have to sit there thinking or be told, This is good for you, so pay attention. I simply couldn’t help but listen. I kept thinking about how this would have been nightly entertainment around the fire for so much of human history—you better hope a buddy in your village could spin a funny tale or had memorized one of the great stories. Later that night, the Inkwell team found ourselves at The Barking Crab, a waterfront spot across the channel from downtown Boston. Somehow we got on the topic of losing a spouse or parent and started sharing stories. I told about how my mom found out her own dad was going to die when she was 12. About how she would ride her bike to his grave with a little Bible in her hands, and how God met her there. After the chat, I think we all hugged our loved ones extra tight once back from the trip. Thankfully you don’t have to go to Guite-Con to keep the art of storytelling alive. But I guess we do have to be stubborn about getting together, about learning legends, spinning lore from our own lives, and vulnerably sharing it around the fire or around warm meals. Yes, because it matters, but also because it’s a downright good time. Less streaming services, more channeling our inner bards, if you will. — Carolyn Morris-Collier , Inkwell Hunter and Gatherer of Words

2026 Lifting the Veil, photo by Arian Armstrong

Lifting the Veil started with an argument: that the world we inhabit is only as enchanted as we allow ourselves to see. Malcolm Guite has a habit of answering the world in sonnets. It seemed only right to answer him in kind.

I took my seat as Malcolm gave his thesis:

the world, we’ve come to think, is disenchanted,

and not to make, a sentence just as grievous

for us, who owe so much we take for granted.

Day two he spoke of where his life began:

first came the school, and after that, the cross,

where faith unfolded into God’s floor plan,

and told us that the world is more than dross.

Then Martin Shaw stood up and told a tale

for ninety minutes, the man had gifted.

We laughed, we cried, and something like a veil

appeared before that grail and was lifted.

Not re-enchant: Un-disenchant Malcolm said.

And Christ, only Christ had shone instead.

— Dakota Fiebranz , Resident Inkwell Influencer and Designer

2026 Lifting the Veil, photo by Arian Armstrong

Lifting the Veil was, obviously, an excellent weekend of good speakers, good music, and good art. But when I think back on the memories that color in my time spent in chilly Boston, I like to think most about the little in-between moments: The way a pipe’s smoke curled against a blue sky. A friendly handshake. Talking about someone’s book under the scaffolding around the building’s entrance. Scratchy red velvet seats. Spontaneously singing happy birthday. Meeting Mr. Guite in a courtyard much older than both of us. Late-night conversations on a sidewalk with a stranger. Rummaging for your wristband in your purse until the greeters recognize you and you don’t need it anymore. The hush of conversation in the lobby. Like cartilage stitching a skeleton together, these moments made the weekend feel real and tangible—because it was. The lifting of the veil happened, for me at least, not in the speaking and music and art (though that is what made it possible in the first place) but in the presence of others experiencing it all. — Leighton Kennedy , Tsar of Good Times for Inkwell Locals

My close and personal friend, Kurt Vonnegut, once told me about the terrible disease of loneliness.

So when I texted my other close and personal friend, Stephen Crotts, that we’d miss the morning excursions, and asked him to give my regards to my other-other close and personal friends, Martin Shaw and Malcolm Guite, and tell them to enjoy the Galahad Murals at the Boston library without me, I had a bit of FOMO.

We had to miss it.

My wife, our four-week-old, and me had landed and settled into our Airbnb at 1 am.

Normally, traveling is a solo gig for me, but this time, my wife and youngest joined. And you gotta tell yourself, you love them and their needs are more important than a once-in-a-lifetime-opportunity. You gotta stand-up the Bard and the Troubadour for jet lag and diapers and morning prayers.

When that morning came, we three pilgrimed our bags and carseat to a coffee shop and looked out through a mural of foggy windows onto Boston Common. For me it’s a cortado. For Aislinn an americano. And Cyprian? Well, he’s at the source.

We waited there till our close and personal friends from Inkwell trickled in, one by one.

And what you get at a conference like this are Transcendent Moments™. Poems and storytelling, panel chats on art in the digital world, courtyard smokes, beers and chowders and talking about making, and late night doubles of Islay to wash the whole thing down.

You get this larger-than-life moment that you can’t really synthesize because it’s too much. So you hold your fresh baby, all breath and smiles and milk, while the Bard recites a poem, or the Troubadour nails you to your seat for a 90 minute story. You look in Cyp’s face and your wife’s face and in the faces of all your real-deal close and personal friends, and you interpret transcendence through them.

“What should young people do with their lives today? Many things, obviously. But the most daring thing is to create stable communities in which the terrible disease of loneliness can be cured.”

You can only lift the veil as much as you can be seen.

— Josh Nadeau , Inkwell Brand Consultant or Something

Inkwell team at Harvard, image by Stephen Crotts

All I could think as Malcolm spoke was how grateful I felt for the years he probably felt most unseen and least valued. Those were the years, hidden in obscurity, putting pen to page, caring for his kids, honing his craft, making tea for his wife in the morning, that produced the sage on the stage we had all come to hear. He didn’t get published until he was 50. It was a throwaway line, but if that was all I went to Boston to hear, it would have been enough. Because what could be more anxiety-reducing than a father telling you there’s still time? And if there isn’t, well, that’s none of your business, so you might as well live like there is. Protect me from shallow soil, God. Protect me from squandering the years when roots grow deep, when stories are lived and held in secret for a good while before they are told. Because once they are told, they are no longer quite as much yours as they once were. They belong to the world. Let me be swallowed up in those myths that spit me out onto the shores of my own life. Help me fall in love with Nineveh as well as Narnia. And God, deal with my pride. — Joshua Luke Smith , Inkwell Convenings Dept.

Lifting the Veil Memories

Deepest thanks to Robbie Gaines (Executive Director of HopeWords) for making this conference a watering hole for all of us to gather ‘round. Thanks to Square Halo, Writing for (the) Common Good, The Rabbit Room, Biola University, Church of the Cross, Park Street Church, and The Well Coffeehouse for sponsoring this event.